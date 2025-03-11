Christian Moore News: Chance to start Opening Day

Moore might be the Opening Day second baseman for the Angels if Luis Rengifo (hamstring) isn't ready, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moore put up a .911 OPS with five home runs across 98 plate appearances in 23 games for Double-A Rocket City in 2024. The 22-year-old has not flashed his power during his first spring training as he tries to earn a bench spot with the Angels, but he is slashing .281/.395/.344. The eighth overall pick of the 2024 draft has been seeing game action at second base in camp while also seeing work at third on the side. The young prospect has a chance to make the jump from Double-A Rocket City to Opening Day starter for the Angels with manager Ron Washington being unsure whether Rengifo will be ready in time, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.