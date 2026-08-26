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Christian Moore News: Cranks first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Moore went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in an extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Moore gave the Angels a 3-0 lead with his third-inning solo shot, but the Guardians eventually came back and pulled out the victory. The long ball was Moore's first in the big leagues in 2026 and just his second extra-base hit through 39 plate appearances. He's slashed a meager .167/.205/.278 with an ugly 41.0 percent strikeout rate during that span, but he posted a .943 OPS with 11 homers, 60 RBI and 14 stolen bases across 86 contests with Triple-A Salt Lake, so there seems to be potential for more potent production that Moore hasn't tapped into yet.

Christian Moore
Los Angeles Angels
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