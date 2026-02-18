Christian Moore headshot

Christian Moore News: Getting exposure to hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Moore worked out at third base Wednesday for the second straight day during spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moore still looks like the frontrunner to open the season as the Angels' top second baseman, but manager Kurt Suzuki said that the 23-year-old is getting a look at the hot corner in camp "just to open up options for him." Yoan Moncada is penciled in as the Angels' primary third baseman, but Moore could fill in at the position when the veteran needs a day off. Moore hit seven home runs and stole three bases across 184 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues last season, but a bloated 33.7 percent strikeout rate played a big part in him batting just .198.

Christian Moore
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Moore See More
