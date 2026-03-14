Christian Moore News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Moore to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Moore entered spring training competing against Adam Frazier for the starting job at second base. The former didn't do much to express confidence in his ability to make the Opening Day roster, having gone 7-for-40 (.175) with one home run, three RBI, one stolen base and 11 strikeouts across 14 Cactus League games. Frazier will be on the Angels' Opening Day roster while Moore starts the season in the minors, where he'll look to improve his approach at the plate and earn a major-league call-up from the Halos in 2026.
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