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Christian Moore News: Returns from IL at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 10:49am

Triple-A Salt Lake activated Moore (leg) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Moore has been cleared to return to action after missing more than two weeks with a leg injury. The 23-year-old has offered a mixed bag at Salt Lake this season, slashing .219/.437/.452 with two home runs, four stolen bases and a 28:24 BB:K over 21 contests. The Angels remain unsettled at second base, so Moore could push for a promotion if he gets hot.

Christian Moore
Los Angeles Angels
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