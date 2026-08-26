Christian Moore News: Taking on everyday role

Moore will start at second base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Moore will draw his fifth start in as many days at the keystone following his promotion from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. He's gotten on base just three times over the last four games, though he's provided a solo home run and a double during that stretch. Moore should have a clear path to an everyday role in the infield while Nolan Schanuel (intercostal) is stuck on the injured list.