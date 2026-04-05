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Christian Roa News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

The Astros recalled Roa from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Sugar Land last Monday after making two relief appearances during the first weekend of the regular season, and he'll rejoin the big club with Hunter Brown (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Roa should fill a low-leverage role while up with the big club.

Christian Roa
Houston Astros
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