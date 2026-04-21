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Christian Roa News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Astros designated Roa for assignment Tuesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Daniel Johnson. Roa holds a 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings at the major-league level this season and has a good chance of passing through waivers.

Christian Roa
Houston Astros
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