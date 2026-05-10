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Christian Roa News: Claimed by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Orioles claimed Roa off waivers Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Roa was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Wednesday but will remain on a 40-man roster with Baltimore. Prior to his brief time in the Twins organization, the right-hander made seven appearances for the Astros early this season and surrendered five earned runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 8.2 innings.

Christian Roa
Baltimore Orioles
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