Christian Roa News: Claimed by Baltimore

The Orioles claimed Roa off waivers Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Roa was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Wednesday but will remain on a 40-man roster with Baltimore. Prior to his brief time in the Twins organization, the right-hander made seven appearances for the Astros early this season and surrendered five earned runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 8.2 innings.