Christian Roa News: Claimed by Baltimore
The Orioles claimed Roa off waivers Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Roa was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Wednesday but will remain on a 40-man roster with Baltimore. Prior to his brief time in the Twins organization, the right-hander made seven appearances for the Astros early this season and surrendered five earned runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 8.2 innings.
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