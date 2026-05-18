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Christian Roa News: Claimed by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Cubs claimed Roa off waivers from the Orioles on Sunday.

Roa continues to bounce around via waivers, as this is his fourth organization over the past month. The right-hander has a career 3.86 ERA and 9:10 K:BB across 11.2 big-league innings and will join the bullpen at Triple-A Iowa.

Christian Roa
Chicago Cubs
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