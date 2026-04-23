Christian Roa headshot

Christian Roa News: Claimed by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Twins claimed Roa off waivers from the Astros on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Roa will report to Triple-A St. Paul, where he will provide the Twins with some additional right-handed relief depth. He holds a 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings at the major-league level this season.

Christian Roa
Minnesota Twins
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