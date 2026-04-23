Christian Roa News: Claimed by Twins
The Twins claimed Roa off waivers from the Astros on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Roa will report to Triple-A St. Paul, where he will provide the Twins with some additional right-handed relief depth. He holds a 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings at the major-league level this season.
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