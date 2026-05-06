Christian Roa News: Designated for assignment
The Twins designated Roa for assignment Wednesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for new acquisition Yoendrys Gomez. Roa was a waiver claim of the Twins in late April but has not made an appearance for them, having turned in a 7.71 ERA in three relief outings with Triple-A St. Paul.
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