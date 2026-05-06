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Christian Roa News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Twins designated Roa for assignment Wednesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for new acquisition Yoendrys Gomez. Roa was a waiver claim of the Twins in late April but has not made an appearance for them, having turned in a 7.71 ERA in three relief outings with Triple-A St. Paul.

Christian Roa
Minnesota Twins
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