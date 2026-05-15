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Christian Roa News: DFA'd by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Orioles designated Roa for assignment Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore claimed Roa off waivers from the Twins last weekend, but he loses his 40-man roster spot to trade pickup Eduarniel Nunez, who was acquired from the Athletics on Friday. Roa has a career 3.86 ERA and 9:10 K:BB across 11.2 big-league innings.

Christian Roa
Baltimore Orioles
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