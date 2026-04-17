Christian Roa News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Roa to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.
Houston needed room for Peter Lambert, who is getting the promotion ahead of Friday's start against the Cardinals. Roa has pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season, posting a 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings.
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