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Christian Roa News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

The Astros optioned Roa to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Julia Morales of Space City Home Network reports.

Houston needed room for Peter Lambert, who is getting the promotion ahead of Friday's start against the Cardinals. Roa has pitched in seven games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season, posting a 5.19 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 8.2 innings.

Christian Roa
Houston Astros
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