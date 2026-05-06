Christian Roa News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Twins designated Roa for assignment Wednesday.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Yoendrys Gomez, who was acquired from the Rays on Wednesday. Roa was a waiver claim of the Twins in late April but didn't make an appearance at the big-league level, having turned in a 7.71 ERA in three relief outings with Triple-A St. Paul.