Christian Roa News: Pushed off 40-man roster
The Twins designated Roa for assignment Wednesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Yoendrys Gomez, who was acquired from the Rays on Wednesday. Roa was a waiver claim of the Twins in late April but didn't make an appearance at the big-league level, having turned in a 7.71 ERA in three relief outings with Triple-A St. Paul.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Roa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Roa See More