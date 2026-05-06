Christian Roa headshot

Christian Roa News: Pushed off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 3:00pm

The Twins designated Roa for assignment Wednesday.

The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Yoendrys Gomez, who was acquired from the Rays on Wednesday. Roa was a waiver claim of the Twins in late April but didn't make an appearance at the big-league level, having turned in a 7.71 ERA in three relief outings with Triple-A St. Paul.

Christian Roa
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Roa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Roa See More
Farm Futures: 129 NL Central Prospects You Need To Know
MLB
Farm Futures: 129 NL Central Prospects You Need To Know
Author Image
James Anderson
March 18, 2021
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Tiers
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Tiers
Author Image
James Anderson
June 23, 2020