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Christian Roa News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

The Astros optioned Roa to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston is replacing Roa in the bullpen with Cody Bolton, who had his contract selected from Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Roa pitched in two games out of the Astros' bullpen in the opening series against the Angels and allowed one run on one hit and two walks across 1.1 innings. He struck out a pair.

Christian Roa
Houston Astros
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