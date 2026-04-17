Christian Roa News: Takes loss in relief

Roa (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Thursday against the Rockies, allowing a run on three hits across 1.1 innings.

Roa has made three straight multi-inning appearances out of the Astros bullpen, but the results have been far from encouraging. Over those three outings and 5.2 innings pitched, Roa has given up four earned runs on seven hits and a 4:3 BB:K while also hitting three batters. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in five appearances and 7.1 innings pitched since the beginning of April after being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.