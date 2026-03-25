Christian Roa News: Wins bullpen job in Houston
The Astros selected Roa's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.
Roa came to Astros camp as a non-roster invitee and won a spot by allowing just one run with a 13:0 K:BB over 9.2 Grapefruit League innings. The righty has just two game of big-league experience under his belt and should be used in low-leverage situations.
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