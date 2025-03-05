Christian Scott Injury: Set to throw Monday

Scott will throw from 45 feet Monday as he continues his recovery from hybrid elbow surgery performed last September, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While he won't see any game action in 2025, Scott has progressed well so far in his rehab, and Monday will represent an important milestone -- his first time throwing since the surgery. "Counting down the hours," the right-hander said Tuesday. Scott has also improved his nutrition and overall fitness while rehabbing, and if he makes a full recovery, he's likely to be competing for a spot in the big-league rotation next spring.