Christian Scott Injury: Starting season on 60-day IL

The Mets placed Scott (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Feb. 12 make room for the signings of Pete Alonso and Drew Smith (elbow), Joe DeMayo of SNY reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander underwent a hybrid Tommy John and internal brace procedure on his elbow last September and is set to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Scott could be a factor in the Mets' rotation plans in 2026 if he makes a full recovery.