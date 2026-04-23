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Christian Scott News: Can't find plate in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Scott allowed one run on no hits and five walks while striking out one batter over 1.1 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday.

Scott was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day and made his first big-league appearance since 2024. Though he was charged with just one run, the outing was a mess for the right-hander, as he threw only 18 of 43 pitches for strikes, walked five batters, hit another batter and was called for a balk. The run Scott gave up came as a result of four first-inning free passes, and he nearly walked another batter, falling behind 3-0 in the count before eventually getting Luke Keaschall to fly out. Despite the rough outing, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Thursday's contest that the team plans to give Scott another turn in the rotation, per Max Goodman of NJ.com.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
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