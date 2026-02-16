Christian Scott headshot

Christian Scott News: Faces hitters Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Scott (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of spring training Monday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Back to full health after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from a September 2024 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, Scott is getting the chance this spring to compete for a back-end spot in the Mets' Opening Day rotation. Given the Mets' ample starting depth along with the fact that he's coming off a major injury and has minor-league options remaining, Scott is probably on the outside looking in for a rotation spot. Before requiring the elbow procedure, Scott performed adequately over his nine starts with the Mets in 2024, logging a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB in 47.1 innings.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
More Stats & News
