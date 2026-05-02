Christian Scott News: Fans eight in no-decision

Scott didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Angels, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out eight across five frames.

Scott was recalled to the big-league roster Tuesday after Kodai Senga (back) was placed on the injured list, and this was a far better showing than the one he delivered in his 2026 debut against the Twins on April 23. It remains to be seen if Scott will remain in the rotation for another turn, but if he does, he'd tentatively line up to make his next start on the road against the Rockies next week.