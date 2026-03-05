Christian Scott News: Fans five in first spring action

Scott allowed two hits over 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's exhibition game against Team Israel. He struck out five without walking a batter.

It was the first game action since July 2024 for the right-hander as he enters the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Scott fired an impressive 40 of his 50 pitches for strikes after taking over from David Peterson to begin the fourth inning, and his fastball topped out at 96.8 mph. Scott will begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse barring a rash of injuries to the Mets' rotation, but he figures to be a factor for the big club some time this summer.