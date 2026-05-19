Christian Scott News: Fans five in no-decision
Scott didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings.
Scott has yet to pitch past the fifth inning in any of his five starts this season, and his inability to go deep into games limits his fantasy stock considerably -- which isn't very high in the first place. Scott has done a good job of limiting the damage, as he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of those five outings. Scott will carry a 4.12 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 19.2 innings into his next start, which should be scheduled for the weekend road series against the Marlins.
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