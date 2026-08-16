Christian Scott News: Fans seven in quality start

Scott (4-3) notched the win against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Scott pitched into the seventh inning for the first time all season, though he was taken yard for the first time since July 3 in Atlanta. The right-hander has yielded mixed results recently, giving up at least three runs while hitting a batter in three straight starts, but he has tallied at least six strikeouts in six consecutive outings now. Scott will take a promising 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 105:35 K:BB over 84.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Chicago against the White Sox.