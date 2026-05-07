Christian Scott headshot

Christian Scott News: Goes 4.2 innings vs. Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Scott didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Colorado, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Scott's given up just three earned runs over 9.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and just two walks in his last two outings after issuing five walks in just 1.1 innings in his major-league start of the year. The young right-hander figures to get an extended run in the Mets' rotation with Kodai Senga (back) sidelined. Scott is tentatively lined up to face the Tigers at home in his next start.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
Yesterday
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
2 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago