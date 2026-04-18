Christian Scott News: Knocking on door for promotion
Scott has posted a 1.74 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings over his last two starts for Triple-A Syracuse.
In his most recent outing Wednesday, the 26-year-old right-hander fired 50 of 82 pitches for strikes but lost a showdown with top Yankees prospect Elmer Rodriguez. Scott did get tagged for six runs in 3.1 innings in his season debut after sitting out all of 2025 while recovering from elbow surgery, but his quick turnaround coincides with the struggles of David Peterson and Kodai Senga in the Mets' big-league rotation. If New York elects to shake things up after a 7-13 start to the campaign, Scott is a likely candidate to get a promotion.
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