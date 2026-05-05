Christian Scott News: Now in line to start Thursday

Scott is slated to start Thursday's series finale versus the Rockies at Coors Field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scott had been on track to make his second turn through the rotation in place of the injured Kodai Senga (back) on Wednesday, but he'll wind up getting pushed back a day in the schedule along with the Mets' other starters due to a rainout Tuesday. The 26-year-old righty is coming off a strong outing this past Friday, when he limited the Angels to three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out eight over five innings.