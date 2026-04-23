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Christian Scott News: Promoted ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 12:30pm

The Mets recalled Scott from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his start against the Twins on Thursday.

Scott owns a 5.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 13.2 innings at Triple-A, but he's given up just two earned runs in 10.1 frames across his last two starts. He'll now return to the Mets' rotation for the first time since 2024 -- he missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery -- and face a Twins offense that is batting just .227 through its first 24 games. Austin Warren was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
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