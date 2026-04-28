Christian Scott News: Rejoining big club
The Mets recalled Scott from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
The right-hander was called up for his season debut last week and was returned to Syracuse after giving up one run on no hits and five walks over 1.1 innings, but he'll make a quick return to the majors with Kodai Senga (back) heading to the injured list. Scott should now get a longer look in the rotation, which was the initial plan before his abbreviated outing forced the Mets to shuffle their bullpen pieces.
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