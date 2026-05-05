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Christian Scott News: Remaining in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Scott is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

The 26-year-old righty was sent back to the minors after walking five batters and recording just four outs in a spot start April 23 versus the Twins, but Scott was called up just a few days later after the Mets needed a replacement in the rotation for the injured Kodai Senga (back). Scott fared much better in his start Friday against the Angels, striking out eight batters while yielding three runs (two earned) on three hits and no walks over five innings. With Senga facing an uncertain timeline for his return from the injured list, Scott could be in line for an extended stay in the big-league rotation, provided he's able to avoid the control problems that plagued him in his 2026 MLB debut.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
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