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Christian Scott News: Sent down after impressive spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 10:23am

The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Scott got stretched out to 56 pitches over three-plus innings in his most recent Grapefruit League start Monday, allowing three runs and striking out four Nationals batters. He generated seven whiffs with his splitter and four more with his fastball in Monday's outing. It's no surprise to see him ticketed for Triple-A to start his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, but Scott could be the first name called when the big-league rotation needs reinforcements. All told, Scott logged a 4.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB in six innings during Grapefruit League play. He threw 89.2 innings in 2024 and missed all of 2025 while recovering from a hybrid Tommy John and internal brace surgery.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
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