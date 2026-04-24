Christian Scott News: Sent down after spot start

The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scott issued five walks and lasted only 1.1 innings in a start Thursday versus the Twins. Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the original plan was to keep Scott in the rotation, but his shaky performance taxed the bullpen and scrambled those plans, with Carl Edwards taking the young righty's spot on the 26-man roster. With David Peterson and Kodai Senga both struggling, Scott should get another opportunity in the Mets' rotation eventually, but for now he'll try to regain his confidence in Syracuse.