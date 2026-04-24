Christian Scott headshot

Christian Scott News: Sent down after spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:30pm

The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scott issued five walks and lasted only 1.1 innings in a start Thursday versus the Twins. Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the original plan was to keep Scott in the rotation, but his shaky performance taxed the bullpen and scrambled those plans, with Carl Edwards taking the young righty's spot on the 26-man roster. With David Peterson and Kodai Senga both struggling, Scott should get another opportunity in the Mets' rotation eventually, but for now he'll try to regain his confidence in Syracuse.

Christian Scott
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
29 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
60 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
73 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 13, 2025