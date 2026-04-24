Christian Scott News: Sent down after wild spot start
The Mets optioned Scott to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Scott issued five walks and lasted only 1.1 innings in a start Thursday versus the Twins. Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the plan was to keep Scott in the rotation, but evidently the skipper had a change of heart. With David Peterson and Kodai Senga both struggling, Scott should get another opportunity in the Mets' rotation eventually.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag29 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East60 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap73 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL EastMarch 13, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Scott See More