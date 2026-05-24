Christian Scott News: Settles for no-decision Sunday

Scott took a no-decision Sunday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Scott delivered arguably his best effort of the campaign so far, turning in his first scoreless start in a season-long outing. Control has perhaps been the 26-year-old right-hander's biggest impediment in 2026, as the hurler has hit at least one batter and also walked multiple hitters in four of his first five outings. Scott, who owns a 3.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 25.1 innings, has still performed well enough overall to this point to warrant streaming consideration in deeper leagues for next weekend's scheduled rematch at home versus Miami.