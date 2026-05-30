Christian Scott News: Strikes out eight for first win

Scott (1-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Scott opened with four scoreless frames before allowing a run in the fifth, generating 11 swinging strikes on a season-high 96 pitches. Though he's struggled to work deep into games, the 26-year-old has yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this season while recording at least five strikeouts in six of them. He'll carry a 2.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 30.1 innings into a road matchup against the Padres next weekend.