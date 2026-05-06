Christian Vazquez News: Absent from lineup
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers.
Vazquez is at the top of the Astros' catcher depth chart following the injury to Yainer Diaz (oblique), but he'll get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Cesar Salazar is doing the catching and batting ninth in what will be his season debut with the big club.
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