Christian Vazquez News: Back on bench Thursday

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

In what was a familiar trend last season, Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers have alternated turns behind the plate through Minnesota's first seven games of 2025. While Vazquez should be in line for more work than most No. 2 backstops around the league, he's still unlikely to see a high enough volume of plate appearances to warrant intrigue in fantasy outside of AL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.