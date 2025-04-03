Fantasy Baseball
Christian Vazquez headshot

Christian Vazquez News: Back on bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

In what was a familiar trend last season, Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers have alternated turns behind the plate through Minnesota's first seven games of 2025. While Vazquez should be in line for more work than most No. 2 backstops around the league, he's still unlikely to see a high enough volume of plate appearances to warrant intrigue in fantasy outside of AL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins
