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Christian Vazquez News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Astros selected Vazquez's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday.

Vazquez will open the season as the Astros' backup catcher behind starter Yainer Diaz. He's hit only .215/.267/.311 the past three seasons in the majors but remains a capable defensive backstop.

Christian Vazquez
Houston Astros
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