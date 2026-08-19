Christian Vazquez News: Goes yard in win
Vazquez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.
Vazquez has homered in his last two games and now has seven long balls on the year. His blast in the third inning opened the scoring Wednesday. The veteran catcher is hitting .219 with a .628 OPS, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles over 233 plate appearances. Vazquez has seen a slight uptick in playing time lately while Yainer Diaz is stuck in a 3-for-23 slump.
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