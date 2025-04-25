Christian Vazquez News: Heading for reduced role

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday that Ryan Jeffers will take on a larger role going forward, which will result in fewer starts for Vazquez, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The catching duo has split playing time fairly evenly across the past two season, with Jeffers making 14 starts to Vazquez's 11 early in 2025. The Twins are changing their strategy behind the plate, however, with Vazquez's career .581 OPS with the club finally catching up to him. The veteran backstop still brings plenty of defensive value and is a good fit for a backup catcher, but it should be Jeffers that receives the lion's share of the starts from now on.