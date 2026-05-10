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Christian Vazquez News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Cesar Salazar will handle catching duties in the series finale while Vazquez rests. Vazquez is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate while Yainer Diaz (oblique) remains on the shelf, but the former will typically bat near the bottom of the Houston lineup and likely won't carry much fantasy intrigue outside of deeper two-catcher mixed leagues or AL-only leagues.

Christian Vazquez
Houston Astros
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