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Christian Vazquez News: Homers in loss to St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Vazquez got the scoring started for the Astros, taking Kyle Leahy deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning. Three solo homers were all the Astros were able to muster against Leahy. Vazquez has made seven starts this season and has at least one hit in all seven, as he's now slashing .400/.438/.733 with two home runs, 10 RBI, five runs scored and a 2:7 BB:K across 33 trips to the plate.

Christian Vazquez
Houston Astros
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