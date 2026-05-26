Christian Vazquez News: Idle Tuesday
Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez will take a seat Tuesday after going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored during Monday's series opener. Cesar Salazar will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth.
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