Christian Vazquez News: Joining Astros on minors deal
Vazquez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Astros on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Vazquez is currently playing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, but afterward he will report to Astros camp and attempt to win the backup job behind Yainer Diaz. Cesar Salazar, the only other catcher currently on Houston's 40-man roster, is 2-for-13 so far this spring. Vazquez, now 35, spent the last three seasons in Minnesota, slashing a combined .215/.267/.311.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Vazquez See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends165 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups181 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups209 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets212 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Vazquez See More