Christian Vazquez News: Poaching playing time from Diaz
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Though he'll hit the bench for the series finale, Vazquez may have temporarily pushed his way into a timeshare at catcher with the slumping Yainer Diaz. Since closing July with a pair of four-hit games, Diaz has produced a lowly .179/.233/.179 slash line through 12 contests in August. Vazquez drew starts over Diaz in each of the previous three games, going 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored.
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