Christian Vazquez News: Returns to lineup
Vazquez (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against Atlanta.
Vazquez has been held out of action ever since suffering a hand injury during Monday's contest, but a few days of rest has him feeling well enough to return behind the dish Saturday. The 34-year-old backstop is off to a very poor start to the year, slashing .115/.172/.192 over his first 29 plate appearances.
