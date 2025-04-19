Fantasy Baseball
Christian Vazquez headshot

Christian Vazquez News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Vazquez (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against Atlanta.

Vazquez has been held out of action ever since suffering a hand injury during Monday's contest, but a few days of rest has him feeling well enough to return behind the dish Saturday. The 34-year-old backstop is off to a very poor start to the year, slashing .115/.172/.192 over his first 29 plate appearances.

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins
