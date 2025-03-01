Fantasy Baseball
Christian Vazquez headshot

Christian Vazquez News: Set to reprise catcher role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 8:37pm

Vazquez went 1-for-3 in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox and is hitting 2-for-8 in his first three spring games.

Vazquez was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason as the Twins were thought to want to offload the $10 million for the final year of his contract. However, he looks set to stay on the roster and repeat sharing catching duties fairly equally with Ryan Jeffers. Vazquez continues to slip at the plate as he had a career-worst .575 OPS and .248 OBP last season, but is still seen as a strong defender (ninth in baseball with seven Defensive Runs Saved).

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins

