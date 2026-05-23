Christian Vazquez News: Sitting Saturday
Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Vazquez will get a day off Saturday after going 2-for-4 with a homer and an additional RBI during Friday's win. Cesar Salazar will replace him behind the dish and bat ninth.
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