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Christian Vazquez News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Vazquez will get a day off Saturday after going 2-for-4 with a homer and an additional RBI during Friday's win. Cesar Salazar will replace him behind the dish and bat ninth.

Christian Vazquez
Houston Astros
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